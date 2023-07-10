Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

