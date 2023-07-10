Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 413 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.43 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

