Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 89,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 812.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

