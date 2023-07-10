QUASA (QUA) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $410.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,171.30 or 1.00027322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137808 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $184.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

