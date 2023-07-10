SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 47,500 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

