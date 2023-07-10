Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $131.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

