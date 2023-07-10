iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

