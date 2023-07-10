GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 0.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in GSK were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

