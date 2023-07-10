PSI Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $525.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

