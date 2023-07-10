Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

