PSI Advisors LLC Buys 316 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $67.65 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Further Reading

