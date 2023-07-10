PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Intel by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 45,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 302.6% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 62.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

