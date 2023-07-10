iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lifted by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

