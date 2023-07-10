First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Boosted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,924 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

