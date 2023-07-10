SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 98,000 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EMB opened at $83.90 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.3465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

