Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,267 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

