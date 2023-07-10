Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $405.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.55 and its 200-day moving average is $400.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.