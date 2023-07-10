The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.