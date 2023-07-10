162,795 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,503,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

