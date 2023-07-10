PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

AMD opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

