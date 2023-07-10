PSI Advisors LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

