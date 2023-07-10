SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 56,806 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 160.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. Research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

