PSI Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

