American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 17.0% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

AXP stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

