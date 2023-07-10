SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $20.92 Million Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 967,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.52% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

MODG opened at $19.74 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

