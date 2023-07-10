Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $187,682. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

