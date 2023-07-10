SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 131,200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $28,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.