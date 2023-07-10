Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 372 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

