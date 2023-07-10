Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $484.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.10. The firm has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

