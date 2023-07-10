Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,927 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

