NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.26 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

