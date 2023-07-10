Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

