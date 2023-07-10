Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 795.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

