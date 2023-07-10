Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.