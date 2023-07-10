Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 143 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

