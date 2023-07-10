Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $29.10 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

