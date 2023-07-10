Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

