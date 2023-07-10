Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $329.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

