Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

