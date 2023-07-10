Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

