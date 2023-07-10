Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $244.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

