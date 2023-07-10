Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

