2,029 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

