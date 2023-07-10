Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

