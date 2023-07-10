Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 12,578 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $104.40 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

