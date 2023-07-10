Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.