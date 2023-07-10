First Merchants Corp Buys 865 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.