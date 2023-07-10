Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $191.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

