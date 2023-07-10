10,262 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.