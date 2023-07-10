Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

